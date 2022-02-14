New Delhi, February 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) June 2021 admit card. Candidates appearing for the CSIR UGC-NET 2021 phase II exam, can download the hall tickets on the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam will take place on February 15, 16 and 17. In adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The examination will be conducted for the selection of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship in universities across the country. It will be held through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. CTET 2021 Main Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021”.

Candidates are required to enter their login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The CSIR UGC-NET 2021 phase II admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

An admit card contains details, including the address of the examination centre allotted to aspirants, reporting time and other information regarding the exam. Aspirants should also verify the details mentioned on the admit card. Candidates should visit the official website for any further information regarding the exam.

