Goa SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, New Examination Dates to Be Announced Soon at gbshse.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has postponed the class 10 SSC examination, which was scheduled to begin from April 2, 2020. The SSC board exam 2020 has been cancelled as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. The Goa board is yet to announce the new examination dates online at gbshse.gov.in. The government had already cancelled the class 8 and class 12 examination because of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. However, the class 9 and class 11 examinations will reportedly continue as per the schedule in Goa with schools being asked to seat students one metre apart. Coronavirus Impact: Class 1 to Class 9 Students in Puducherry Declared ‘All Pass’ Without Annual Examination Due to Lockdown in the UT.

The Goa Board 10th exams 2020 were scheduled to begin from April 2. According to reports, the new dates will be announced at least ten days before the commencement of the board examination. All students are advised to keep a check on the official website of GBSHSE and other news portals as an when it will be updated with the new examination dates. Meanwhile, Goa Board class 12 exams 2020 had three papers remaining. The new exam dates for the same is expected to be announced soon. The nation is undergoing a lockdown, and many other state boards including Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their class 10 and class 12 examinations.

CBSE and CISCE too have postponed their board examination and evaluation process. Meanwhile, the entrance exams such as JEE and NEET has also been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.