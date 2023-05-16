Board of Secondary Education Odisha has confirmed the date and time for Class 10th or Matric or HSC results 2023. The Odisha board Class 10 result 2023 will be declared on May 18 at 10 am. The Odisha BSE Class 10 exams were held in March-April. The Odisha board websites -- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, will host the Class 10th Odisha board matric result. MP Board Result 2023 Date: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result to Be Declared by This Date at mpresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

Odisha Matric Exam Result Date

#Odisha Matric exam result to be declared on May 18 Open school exam and Madhyama exam results will also be published on the same date, says BSE Odisha President pic.twitter.com/r401ieHQAw — OTV (@otvnews) May 16, 2023

