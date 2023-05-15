The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has declared the Class 12 exam results. The HBSE Class 12th board exam results were declared at a press conference held by Haryana Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar. The direct link to check HBSE Class 12 exam results will be activated soon on the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in. As per reports, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.65 percent. Haryana Board Result 2023 at bseh.org.in; HBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results Likely To Be Declared Soon, Know Steps To Check Score.

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Out

