New Delhi, February 10: The scorecard of RRB PO Officer Scale- I Main Exam was released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday. Selected candidates can check their scorecards on the official website – ibps.in. Aspirants who have cleared the CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 mains exam can download their scorecard till February 20, 2021. IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2020 Declared by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Check Result on Official Website - ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2021 was declared on Monday on the official website. The main examination was held on February 4. the IBPS had declared the IBPS Officer Scale 1 preliminary exam result on January 12 this year. The prelim exam was conducted on September 12 and 13 last year. ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Exam Result 2020 Declared by Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India; Candidates Can Check Results on Official Website - icai.nic.in.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Download The Scorecard:

Candidates are required to visit the official website – ibps.in.

On the home page, click on the link – “Result Status of Online CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1”.

A new window will open.

Aspirants are then required to enter their login credentials.

The IBPS RRB PO main scorecard will be displayed

Download the scorecard and take out its printout for future reference.

The exam as conducted to recruit 3,800 vacancies of Officer Scale-I posts in different Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The age limit for officer scale I, is 18 years and below 30 years.

