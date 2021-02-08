New Delhi, February 8: The IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2021 was declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday. Candidates can check CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 results online on official website- ibps.in. The main examination was held on February 4. IBPS RRB PO Preliminary Exam Result 2020 Declared.

The result will available on the IBPS website till February 14. Notably, the IBPS had declared the IBPS Officer Scale 1 preliminary exam result on January 12 this year. The prelim exam was conducted on September 12 and 13 last year to recruit 3800 vacancies of Officer Scale-I posts in different Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Exam Result 2020 Declared by Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit office website – ibps.in.

On the home page click on the link – “Result Status of Online CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1”.

A new window will open.

Enter the required login credentials to check the result.

Download the result and take out its printout for future reference.

The age limit for officer scale I, is 18 years and below 30 years. Notably, The IBPS is an autonomous body, which provides its services to all public sector banks. It is the country’s major “Personnel Selection Test Conducting” agency.

