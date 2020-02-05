ICAI CA May 2020 Exam Registration Begins Online at icaiexam.icai.org, Here’s How to Apply

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has recently declared the results for CA Foundation and CA Intermediate (old and new course). The results were for the exams held in November, 2019. Now the institute is slated to host the online registration process for ICAI CA May Foundation intermediate and Final exams from today, February 5, 2020. All the qualified candidates can apply for the said examinations by visiting the official website; icaiexam.icai.org. The CA May 2020 exams are going to be held from May 2 to May 18, 2020. The online application links have been activated on the ICAI website. CA Foundation and Intermediate Results 2019–20 Declared!

The ICAI will conduct the CA Intermediate IPC course exam (both old and new), Final exams (both old and new), International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part 1 and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) exam in May, 2020. According to the official website, the CA online submission of exam forms for May 2020 begins from today and the last date to submit without late fee is February 26, 2020. The last date for online submission of form with late fee is February 4, 2020.

How to Apply for ICAI CA May Exams 2020?

Visit the official website; icaiexam.icai.og.

On the homepage, you will the login tab.

If you are already registered, log in with your ID and password.

For new users, candidates can click on the “New User” link and generate ID and password.

After logging in click on the registration link, depending on your course.

Fill in the required details.

Submit your details and download the filled form for further reference.

It is important for candidates to note that while registering for the examination, they must recheck all the information entered in the application, before final submission. Any details related to the CA exams will be notified on the ICAI’s website only.