CA Foundation and Intermediate Results 2019–20 Declared! Check ICAI Merit List Online at caresults.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for both CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations. The CA Foundation result 2019 and CA Intermediate result 2019 is currently available at the official websites of ICAI; caresults.icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in. To check the CA Results 2019-20, candidates will have to submit their registration number or PIN number as allocated by the institute during the examination. The institute in its earlier notification stated that the CA Intermediate and CA Foundation merit list will be declared either on February 3 or February 4, 2020.

Websites to Check ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Results:

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.nic.in

icai.org

caresults.icai.org

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Results?

Visit the official website of ICAI; caresults.icai.org .

. Once declared, the institute will update its site with the result links for both CA Foundation and Intermediate (Old and New Course).

Click on your respective course.

Submit the roll number and other details required.

Your CA Foundation Result/ CA Intermediate Result will be made available on the computer screen.

Download and take a screenshot of the same for future reference.

CA Foundation and Intermediate Results 2020 via SMS:

For CA Foundation exam result, type CAFND (Space) XXXXXX, where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation exam roll number of the candidate and send it to 57575. Example: CAFND 000171.

For CA Intermediate (new course) result, type CAIPCNEW (Space) XXXXXX, where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation exam roll number of the candidate and send it to 000128.

For CA Intermediate (old course) result, type CAIPCOLD (Space) XXXXXX, where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation exam roll number of the candidate and send it to 000128.

All the CA Foundation candidates who secured the passing percentile are now qualified for the next stage—CA Intermediate. Again the Inter candidates scoring the passing mark are eligible for the CA Final.