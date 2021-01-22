New Delhi, January 22: The Niti Aayog released the India Innovation Index 2020 on Wednesday. As per the report, the government schools in Delhi have scored the highest in National Achievement Survey (NAS). The state operated schools in the national capital achieved a score of 44.73 in the National Achievement Survey (Class X). The parameter comes under the Human Capital category on the Index used to measure the innovation capacities of various states and UTs in India.

For its achievement, the Niti Aayog praised the efforts Delhi government's school system and said, "Given Delhi's high income levels as well as the landmark transformation of the government school system, the national capital reported the highest NAS score."Delhi Government School Tops 'Indian School Ranking 2019' List, Two Others in Top 10.

Shockingly, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh both struggled ranking the lowest in the Index in terms of NAS score. These states led by TMC's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Yogi Atidyanath respectively, scored 0 (zero) points in the National Achievement Survey (Class X). Success For Arvind Kejriwal Govt: 72.87% Delhiites Prefer Delhi Govt Hospitals Over Private Hospitals, Says Survey.

The yearly India Innovation Index released by Niti Aayog scrutinizes the innovation capacities and performance of Indian states and provides an extensive framework for the constant evaluation of the innovation ecosystem. It ranks the states and UTs on five parameters including human capital, investment, knowledge worker, business environment and, safety and legal environment.

