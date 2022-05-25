Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will activate a recruitment link for the post of Head Constable (HC) (Combatant Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) (Stenographer) on June 8, 2022. The link will be activated on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 286 vacancies will be filled under the Direct Entry and Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE). Out of those, 158 vacancies are for Head Constant Male and Female, 90 for HC LDCE, 21 ASI Stenographer, and 17 ASI Steno LDCE Posts. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about ITBP Vacancy Details.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules.

Educational Qualification: Intermediate or Class 12 (10+2) passed from a recognised Board.

Skill Test: Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi only on computer.

Selection process

The ITBP selection process will consist of PET/PST, written exam, skill test, documentation and medical exam.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. Fee exempted for female/SC/ST/ESM.

Here is how to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/

Look for important link section

Click on the relevant link

Get yourself registered and using the credentials log in

Post logging in, fill the form and upload required documents

Pay the fee and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

