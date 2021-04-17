Srinagar, April 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of Class 11 Examination 2020 for Leh Region. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Students who took the exams can access and check their results on jkbose.ac.in. JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2020 For Kashmir Division Declared at Official Website - jkbose.ac.in, 82% Students Pass.

In order to check the result for the JKBOSE Class 11 Examination 200, the students will have to log into the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education by using their unique roll numbers. The board has already declared the result of Class 11 examination for the Jammu region on April 8. JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 Declared Online for Kashmir Division at jkbose.ac.in; Here is How You Can Check & Download the Result.

Here Is How To Check JKBOSE Class 11 Examination 2020 Results for Leh Region:

Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “Result of Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th)” on the home page.

A new web page will open.

Login to it by entering your roll number.

Your JKBOSE Class 11 2020 Result will appear on the screen.

The students are advised to download the result and take a print out of the same for future references. In case of any discrepancies, students are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately. Meanwhile the board has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 Examination 2021 amid spike in coronavirus cases.

