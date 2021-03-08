Srinagar, March 8: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared results for class 12th for the Kashmir division. Candidates can check the JKBOSE class 12th results 2020 for the Kashmir division on the official website of the board - jkbose.ac.in. A total of 82 percent of students cleared the exam. A total of 58,397 students appeared in the exams. Out of the total students who appeared, 46,987 were passed. JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Declared Online at jkbose.ac.in: Anshul Thakur Tops in Science, Ritika Sharma Tops in Arts, Kirti Tops in Commerce; Check Topper List Here.

Over 23,000 students got distinction. According to the board, 17,666 students secured the first division. Girls bagged all the top positions in the exams. Nowgam's Candid Higher Secondary School student Amal Sayeed got 500 out of 500 marks. Iqbal Memorial School Hafsa Malik also managed to get 500 marks. Meanwhile, Zainab Qadri of Srinagar got 100 percent marks in the Science stream.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

Enter their roll number.

Click on “Submit”.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

Notably, the class 12th exams were conducted in October and November in 2020. Relaxations were given in the syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the results for the Class 10 Board Examination for the academic year 2020-21 were declared by the board.

