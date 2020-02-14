JKBOSE 11th Result 2019–20 for Kargil Division Declared, Check Your Marks Online at jkbose.ac.in, jkbose.jk.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for class 11 examination for Kargil division. Students can check the JKBOSE class 11 result 2019-20 on the official website of the board; jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE class 11 result 2020 for Kargil division was announced, two days after the class 11 result for Kashmir division was released. The results are also available online at jkbose.jk.gov.in. The Jammu and Kashmir students can check their JKBOSE class 11 results in government gadgets and through SMSes, as only mobile internet services have been restored in Kargil. The students are further advised to keep a copy of the JKBOSE 11th result 2019-20 for future references.

JKBOSE conducted the class 11 board exams in Kargil Division for Annual Regular courses in November/ December, 2019. It is for this exam; the board has finally declared the result on its official websites. The JKBOSE 11th result 2019-20 for Kargil Division is available on the homepage of the site. JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2019–20 Declared. Check Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Scores for Kargil and Leh Division Online.

How to Check JKBOSE 11th Result 2020 for Kargil Division?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE; jkbose.ac.in, jkbose.jk.gov.in . You can click HERE to view your result.

. You can click to view your result. On the homepage, you can find the result link in the recent updates section that reads the JKBOSE Annual Result for Class 11 (Regular) Kargil Division.

After clicking the link, it will redirect you to a new window.

Submit your roll number to view your JKBOSE 11th Result 2019-20.

Candidates are advised to download and keep a print out of the same for future reference.

The Class 11 exam result for Jammu division was released on February 8, followed by Kashmir division on February 12 and now Kargil division. In January, 2020, JKBOSE announced the result for class 10 and class 12 board exam result for Kargil and Leh division.