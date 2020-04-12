Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi Start Online Classes on Facebook and Youtube For Students of Class 9 to 12 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 12: Kendriya Vidyalayas have started the online classes on Facebook and Youtube for 9th to 12th classes amid coronavirus lockdown. Currently, online classes are started only for students in Delhi region. Kendriya Vidyalayas constituted a team of teachers across all streams and classes to start these online sessions. Delhi Government Promotes All Students up to Class 8th Without Exams Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

According to a report published in Times Now, the time table of the classes was sent to all the students through the WhatsApp school groups and Youtube, reported Times Now. The information regarding the online classes was shared with the principals of the KVS Delhi region. This information was further passed on to teachers and students of KVs.

According to the report, these online classes received a massive response in two days’ time as they approximately garnered 90,000 views and 40,000 comments. KV, Delhi region has over 13,000 subscribers. A playlist was also created by the team of teachers on the Youtube channel for students to view these lessons.

Teachers send homework and assignments to students using different apps/software like Google Form, Kahoot.com (For MCQ), Hot potatoes and Quizzes.com, reported the media house. Different software like PowerPoint windows, movie makers and screen recorders, etc have also been used by teachers to create educational videos more interesting. Meanwhile, online live classes for classes 6 to 8 will start from tomorrow onwards. Coronavirus Cases Cross 8000-Mark in India, Death Toll Climbs to 273 With 34 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

Last month, several state governments, including Delhi, promoted all students up to class eight without conducting any exams due to coronavirus outbreak. The Centre also advised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students up to class eight without conducting exams.