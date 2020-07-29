Kerala, July 29: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the plus one results 2020 and vocational higher secondary results on its official website. Students who have appeared for their exams can check their result on keralaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the Department of Higher Secondary Education and the state education minister had said that the results were delayed due to the pandemic situation caused by a coronavirus. However, the evaluation was sped up after the HRD ministry had urged all states to announce the pending results in July itself. Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 Declared: 85.13% Pass, Check 12th Board Exam Results for Arts, Science and Commerce at dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in.

How to check Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus one result 2020 online:

1. Log in at the official website of Kerala DHSE — keralaresults.nic.in;

2. Then click at 'HSE Results'.

3. In the next step, click at Plus one results.

4. After you fill in your roll number and other details, the results will appear.

Kerala state education minister C Raveendranath had earlier revealed that the results of the plus two class and the passing percentage for the plus two classes were 85.13 percent.

