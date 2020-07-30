Bhubaneshwar, July 30: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology or KIIT has declared entrance exam KIITEE 2020 provisional results on Wednesday. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check it online on KIIT's official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. 2020 KIITEE exam was conducted online mode from July 24, 2020, to July 28, 2020. RPSC Admit Card 2020 For Veterinary Officer and Librarian Grade 2 Released Online At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket.

Candidates can check their results by entering application form number and other required details. Along with KIITEE 2020 results, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has also released the rank card or scorecard.

How to Check the KIITEE Exam Result 2020?

Visit the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that says "KIITEE-2020 Provisional Result"

Enter your application number and select date of birth (DoB) and press "continue"

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference. KIIT, Bhubaneshwar, conducts its annual national level exam for admission to its various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The courses include B.Sc, LLB, LLM, Mass Communication, B.Tech, M.Tech, BCA, MBA, etc.

