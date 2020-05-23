MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 Results Declared on mahacet.org And cetcell.mahacet.org, Steps to Check Marks Online

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 23: Results for Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to postgraduate degree courses in business administration including MBA or MMS were declared on Saturday. The MAH MBA CET 2020 and MHA MMS CET 2020 results can be checked online at the official website - mahacet.org andcetcell.mahacet.org. The CET for admission in MBA and MMS courses was held on March 14 and 15.

Candidates who will clear MAH MBA CET and MAH MMS CET will be eligible for counselling rounds. Those who make it through the merit list will have to register for the counselling process. Scroll down to know steps to check marks online.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 Results: How to Check Marks Online

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahacet.org andcetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the result link for MAH MBA CET 2020 and MHA MMS CET 2020.

Step 3: Submit the required details.

Step 4: Result will appear, download.

It is expected that counselling rounds will be held online in view of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Over 400 institutes accept the MCET score for admission in business administration including MBA or MMS. According to the University Grants Commission, the new academic year will start by September.