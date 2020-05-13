MBSE HSLC Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: Check Class 10 Examination Marks Online at mbse.edu.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) board exam result 2020. Students can check the 10th board exam result on the official website, mbse.edu.in. It is important to note here that the website might take some time to respond because of the heavy traffic. The results were declared amid the nationwide lockdown. According to the latest media reports, the Mizoram Board is expected to declare the class 12 exam results 2020 soon. Candidates are hence advised to keep a tab with the official website to stay updated. Meanwhile, the Mizoram class 10 HSLC board exam result 2020 is now available online for students to check their marks. Kerala SSLC, HSLC Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, Class 12 Examination to Be Held From May 26 to May 30.

Mizoram board conducted the class 10 exams from February 17 with English paper and end on March 3, 2020. About 18,000 candidates appeared in the state board exams 2020. The results were expected to be declared in the first week of May. However, because of the extension of lockdown, the result announcement was delayed. Mizoram board is one among those educational boards, which could conduct the board examination 2020 as per the decided scheduled.

How to Check Mizoram Board 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of Mizoram board, mbse.edu.in .

. On the website, you will see the link that reads, “Mizoram HSLC Result 2020.”

Enter your registration or roll number.

Your MBSE Class 10 HSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the scorecard for future references.

The coronavirus lockdown has impacted the board examinations this year. Most of the state and central boards are yet to conduct the postponed exams. With the extension of nationwide lockdown, the revised schedule for remaining board exams 2020 is yet to be made available.