Aizawl, June 3: The Class 10 Result in Mizoram has been declared by the Mizoram board of school education (MBSE) on Thursday. Students can access the HSLC Class 10 results on the official website of the MBSE- mbse.edu.in. Students who appeared for the Class 10 examination can check the scores online without any hassle and can also download the HSLC Class 10 results on the official website. To check the results online, students can use the registration numbers and roll numbers.

According to details on the HSLC website, students can also download their results using the SMS facility. To access the results via SMS, students have to type MBSE10 <Roll No> and send the message to 5676750. It must be noted that students checking the HSLC Mizoram results from private portals can also check their scores and authenticate on the official website of Class 10 results.

MBSE HSLC Result 2021: Here's How To Check the Results Online

Students have to visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in Click on the 'HSLC result 2021 link' under the 'Notification' tab A window will open, where the students need to insert the roll number and registration number as mentioned in the MBSE HSLC Class 10 admit cards Now click on 'Submit' and view the HSLC result 2021 Mizoram board.

The Mizoram board Class 10 HSLC was conducted by the Mizoram board from April 1, 2021, and continued till April 20, in offline mode.

