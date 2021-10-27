Mumbai, October 27: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET result 2021 will be declared for PCM and PCB streams on Wednesday, October 27. Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant gave the information through a tweet. The MHT CET result will be announced after 7 pm. Candidates can check their scores on the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The results will be declared for the B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, Agriculture Courses. The MHT CET 2021 exam was conducted from September 20 to October 1. Meanwhile, a re-exam was conducted for students affected by rain on October 9 and 10. The provisional answer key was already released. HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Tweet By Uday Samant:

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Visit the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link – “MHT CET Result 2021”.

Enter your credentials.

Click on login.

The MHT CET 2021 result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result.

The MHT CET 2021 was conducted for two groups – Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB). Notably, the marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores will also be converted to percentiles. The percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places.

