The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that students would get two days more to submit their applications for Mumbai University final year exam 2020. The application deadline for the same has been extended, and candidates can now apply for the last year or semester examinations till September 20. The MU final year exam 2020 is set to begin from September 25. According to reports, as many as 2,47,500 students are set to appear for the final year examinations. Because of the pandemic, Mumbai University has opened options for both online and offline mode of examination. The MU final year will be an online exam, but those who do not have the online facility are allowed to appear physically. Delhi University Admissions 2020: St Stephen’s College Releases 1st Cut-Off List; Over 99% For BA Economics.

There has been much debate over the final year examination schedule because of the pandemic. After much wait and a legal battle, MU final year exam is set to begin, and the practical examinations have already started, from September 15. Samant also clarified that there result certificates will have no mention of exam being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students should not create any confusion in this regard. The university has prepared for the final year students’ exams following the guidelines of the University Gants Commission. The examination process will be carried out with full care of the health of the students in particular. There will be no mention of COVID-19 on the certificates of final year students and there will be no change in it,” Samant was quoted saying in media reports. SSC Exam Calendar 2020–21 Important Notice Released: Schedule for JE, CGL, CHSL and MTS Recruitment Examination to Be Announced on September 22.

The reason he clarified it because such mention had reportedly appeared on some passing certificates issued by an agriculture university in the state earlier, which had drawn criticism. Students are advised to take all precautionary measures and give their best at the final year exam.

