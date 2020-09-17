Following a significant online campaign on Twitter by the candidates, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) seems to have speed up its recruitment process. After releasing tentative result dates for SSC CGL Tier 2, MTS 2019 and Junior Engineer (JE) exam results dates, SSC has now released another important notification for candidates. SSC is going to conduct various recruitment exams for the year 2020-21. In an official notice related to SSC Exam calendar 2020-21, the commission announced the Selection Posts Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination would be held in October and November. In addition, the notice stated that the schedule for SSC JE, CGL, CHSL and MTS recruitment examination would be announced on September 22, 2020. SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3, MTS and Junior Engineer Recruitment Exam Results Tentative Dates Announced Online, More Details Awaited.

SSC will be conducting exams for various posts in the coming months, such as Selection Posts, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts), Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D,' Combined Graduate Level, Combined Higher Secondary Level and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical). As per the latest update, SSC will update the exam dates for SSC JE, SSC Steno, SSC CGL, SSC CHSL and SSC MTS on September 22, at the official website, ssc.nic.in. You can read the detailed SSC notification HERE, or by checking the schedule below.

Here's the SSC Exam Notification:

#SSC : Important Notice regarding Calendar of Examinations for the year 2020 pic.twitter.com/0VPhxyeG2w — Mahendras (@Mahendras_mepl) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, SSC has opened the window for centre city preferences for the candidates of CHSL exam 2019. Candidates will be able to change their exam city preferences between September 18 and 20, using their online registration number and password. SSC CHSL 2019 exam is scheduled to be held from October 12 to October 26.

