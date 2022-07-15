Mumbai, July 15: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the hall tickets for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) ( CAPF) Examination.

Candidates who will be appearing for the UPSC CAPF 2022 examination can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in. Agnipath Scheme: Agniveer Navy Recruitment 2022 for MR Posts to Begin From July 15 at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The CAPF exam 2022 will be conducted by the UPSC on Sunday, August 7. The CAPF exam will include two papers. While the first paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, the second paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CAPF exam 2022: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'e - Admit Card for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022

Click on the admit card link

Log in with your credentials

Take a printout of your admit card

For detailed notification on the CAPF exam 2022 check the direct link here

