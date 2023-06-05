Mumbai, June 5: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG Answer Key 2023 on Sunday, June 4. The NTA released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) answer key 2023. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2023 exam can visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in to check and download the answer key.

It must be noted that the NTA released the NEET UG Answer Key 2023 a few hours after releasing the NEET UG 2023 OMR sheet. Besides the provisional answer key of the NEET UG 2023 exam, the NTA has also uploaded scanned pictures of the OMR answer sheet and recorded responses on its official website.

Steps To Download NEET UG Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "NEET UG Answer Key 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details

Now, click on submit

Your NEET UG Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key

Download the PDF copy of the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the d link to download NEET UG Answer Key 2023. "Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated above." the official notice read.

When Can Candidates Raise Objections?

Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 Examination can raise objections against the provisional answer key till June 6. It must be noted that the processing fee for each answer key challenge is Rs 200. Besides raising objections, candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading after paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

