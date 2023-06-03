Delhi, June 3: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET UG Admit Card 2023 for June 5 to 8 exams. The NTA CUET UG hall ticket can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exams will be carried out on four days - June 5, 6, 8 and 8, 2023. REET Mains Level 2 Result 2023 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Rajasthan Board Releases Upper Primary School Teacher Exam Results, Check List of Selected Candidates and Know Steps To Download.

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 5 to 8 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India. As per the official notice, the candidates scheduled to appear on 05, 06, 07, and 08 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below. UPSC CMSE 2022 Final Result: Combined Medical Services Examination Result Declared on upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: How to Download

cuet.samarth.ac.in. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at

Click on the link for CUET admit card on the homepage.

Enter login credentials and submit.

CUET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

"The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card; these will be issued subsequently," said NTA in an official notice. Candidates must note that they will have to carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. Aspirants should thoroughly read the instructions mentioned in the admit card PDF and strictly adhere to them during the examination. The candidates must report at the examination centre per the date and shift timing mentioned in their CUET UG 2023 admit card.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).