Mumbai, October 30: On Sunday, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura released the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2022 result. The DME Tripura released the round 1 provisional seat allotment result of NEET UG Counselling 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 can check check their Tripura NEET UG counselling round 1 provisional seat allotment result at dme.tripura.gov.in. Once candidates have been allotted the seats then they can report to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Agartala with all the necessary documents from October 31 till November 3.

Steps To Check Tripura NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result:

Visit the official website of Tripura DME at dme.tripura.gov.in

Click on the "Provisional Allotment result of Round-1 of Tripura State NEET UG 2022 Counselling as prepared by NIC, Tripura Unit Agartala" link

A PDF will display on the screen

Check for your name, roll number and status in the PDF allotment

Take a print out of the result for future reference

As per the official notification, the admission of candidates who have been allotted seats will be held from November 1 to November 4. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) released the Kerala NEET PG Phase 2 Provisional Allotment result 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the round two PG allotment list on the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will require their application number and password to check their results.

