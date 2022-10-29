Mumbai, October 29: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Accountant exam 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the recruitment exam by visiting the official website of the commission at psc.uk.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the recruitment exam is or before November 17, 2022. The UKPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 to Be Declared Today At sbi.co.in, Here's How to Download.

Steps To Apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in

Click on the link reading "Assistant Accountant Examination- 2022"

Next, a new page will open on the display screen

Click on the application link

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

As per the eligibility criteria, only those candidates who have a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or a PG degree in Accounting can apply for the examination. Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates for Apprentice posts. ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 for Final and Intermediate Exams Released at eservices.icai.org; Know Steps To Download.

Candidates who interested can apply online by visiting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 265 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 12.

