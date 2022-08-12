NLC India Limited has invited applications from young and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Apprentice. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts through the official website of NLC on nlcindia.in.

The registration process is underway and the last date to apply for the vacancies is August 24, 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 481 posts for Engineering Graduate Apprentices, Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices, and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices will be filled. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Asst Commandant Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Check Details Here

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022'Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, visit the official website of NLC India ' nlcindia.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open. Click on 'Trainees and Apprenticeships'.

Step 4: Then, click on the apply online link under-Advt. No. L&DC.02/2022

Step 5: Candidates must then complete the details.

Step 6: Then, upload all relevant documents.

Step 7: Pay any applicable application fees and submit the form.

Selection Process:

For Engineering Graduates: The selection process will be based on the percentage of marks scored by them in the qualifying Diploma/Degree course. Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in; Check Details Here

For Non-Engineering Graduates: The selection process will be done on the percentage of marks scored by them in all subjects secured in Class 12 examinations.

NLC India Apprentice Recruitment: Where to send the application form

After filling up the application form, candidates will have to send the filled-up registration forms to the Office of the General Manager, Land Acquisition Department, N.L.C India Limited, Neyveli, 607 803 on or before August 31, 2022. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of NLC India.

