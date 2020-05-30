PSEB Results 2020 For Class 5, 8, 10 Declared on pseb.ac.in, How to Check Marks Online

Students | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 30: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) late on Friday declared results for class 5, 8 and 10 (Matriculation) on its official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB results 2020 for class 5, 8 and 10 are based on the internal assessment as final examination could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, the PSEB results for class 5, 8 and 10 are based on the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

Students who are in class 5, 8 and 10 can check their results and marks only online by logging in on pseb.ac.in. The PSEB results 2020 have been declared online to ensure students need not step out to check marks as it makes them vulnerable amid the coronavirus outbreak. The marks can only be checked on the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in. MBBS Course Fee Hiked in Punjab's Government and Private Medical Colleges, CM Captain Amarinder Singh Says 'This Will Ensure Better Medical Education, Infrastructure Facilities For Students'.

PSEB Results 2020 For Class 5, 8, 10: How to Check Marks on pseb.ac.in:

Step 1: Log on to pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Punjab class 5th, 8th or 10th results 2020 on the homepage.

Step 3: The link will take you to a new page.

Step 4: Students have to enter their credentials, roll numbers and name in specified fields.

Step 5: After filling the details, verify and submit the details on the website.

Stape 6: Your result will appear.

Students can download their results in PDF format or can take a print out for future references. Several exams were cancelled since the outbreak of coronavirus in India in January this year. All educational institutes across the country are shut due to the pandemic.