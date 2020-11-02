Washington, November 2: Kamala Harris is Democratic Vice presidential candidate for US Elections 2020. Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden in August selected Kamala Devi Harris as the nominee for vice president. Kamala Harris was the first non-white candidate for the vice president's post. She was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California. US Presidential Election 2020 Candidate Profile: Facts About Donald Trump, the 45th US President, And First Lady Melania Trump.

Harris is a daughter Indian mother from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher from India, and Donald Harris, an African Jamaican economics professor. Notably, Her grandfather P V Gopalan was an Indian freedom-fighter, who became a civil servant and was assigned by the Indian government to help Zambia deal with its refugee problem in the late 1960s. US Elections 2020 | Mike Pence, The Vice President: All You Need to Know About Donald Trump's Running Mate.

Kamala Harris is a senator from California. In November 2016, she defeated Loretta Sanchez in the Senate election to succeed outgoing Senator Barbara Boxer. She is California's third female senator, the second African-American woman and the first South Asian–American to serve in the United States Senate.

Harris also ran for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in the 2020 election. But she ended her campaign on December 3, 2019, citing a lack of funds to continue. Harris married to Douglas Emhoff on August 22, 2014. US Elections 2020: How is The President Elected? What is The Electoral College? 5 Questions Answered.

Who is Douglas Emhoff?

Emhoff is an American lawyer. Emhoff graduated from Agoura High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University. Emhoff is an entertainment litigator. Emhoff was married for 25 years to Kerstin. The couple has two children Cole and Ella. In 2014, he married to Harris.

This year, US presidential elections will take place on November 3. The final decision will be taken by the Electoral College, the group comprising of 538 delegates with varying counts from each of the 50 provinces. US President Donald Trump is seeking the presidential term, while Joe Biden is Democratic candidate for the post. Meanwhile, Mike Pence is the vice-presidential candidate of the Republican Party.

