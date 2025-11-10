Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, aged 89, is currently on ventilator support at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The octogenarian was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai few days ago. Sources close to IANS shared a health update and said that Dharmendra is critical and on life support. On October 31, the actor, as per sources close to IANS, was kept under strict medical observation by top doctors at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The exact cause of his illness is unclear; however, according to sources at that time stated that the veteran star visited the hospital for a routine check-up and had been staying there since for additional examinations. The superstar's 90th birthday is on December 8. Dharmendra Health News: Bollywood Veteran Superstar Remains Under Close Medical Observation, With No Update on His Discharge Yet.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The movie starred actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor is set to star next in the movie Ikkis, directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. ‘Ikkis’: Sunny Deol Praises Father Dharmendra’s Impressive Look and Performance in Agastya Nanda’s Upcoming Film, Says ‘PAPA Is Going to ROCK Again’ (View Post).

The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in important roles and is slated to release in December.

Dharmendra Movies

Dharmendra, who is widely considered one of the greatest, most handsome, and most commercially successful film stars in the history of Indian cinema, had a cinematic career spanning over six decades; he has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra holds the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2012. Dharmendra Hospitalised in Mumbai For Routine Medical Check-Up - Reports.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He first gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke. He has starred in several successful Hindi films from the late-1960s to the 1980s, such as Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Ghulami, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Elaan-E-Jung, Tahalka, Anpadh, Bandini, Haqeeqat, Anupama, Mamta, Majhli Didi, Satyakam, Naya Zamana, Samadhi, Resham Ki Dori, Chupke Chupke, Dillagi, The Burning Train, Ghazab, Do Dishayen and Hathyar.

In the late 1990s, he appeared in character roles in several successful and acclaimed films, such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a... Metro, Apne, Johnny Gaddaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

