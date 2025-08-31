Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the issue of cross-border terrorism during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and sought Beijing’s support in addressing the challenge amid the SCO Summit 2025, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Sunday, August 31. Briefing reporters in China, Misri said the Prime Minister underlined that cross-border terrorism was a priority concern for India and emphasised its impact on both India and China. "Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the Prime Minister as a priority. He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China, and that it's important, therefore, that we extend understanding and support to each other as both of us combat cross-border terrorism. I would, in fact, like to say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit," Misri said. SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Agree To Promote People-to-People Exchanges.

PM Modi Mentions Cross-Border Terrorism in Talks With Xi Jinping

#WATCH | Tianjin, China: On cross-border terrorism, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the Prime Minister as a priority. He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China, and that it's important,… pic.twitter.com/W8jMWeZJ8J — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025

