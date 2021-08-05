Shreya Gupta cleared UPSC 2018 in the first attempt with All India Rank 194. She was previously working as an inspector in the GST Department.

Four days ago, when she was the master of ceremonies at a virtual interaction with the probationers, the Prime Minister started the session with Tamil greeting ‘VANAKKAM’ addressed to Shreya. Shreya says that one word gave a lot of confidence and inspiration for her to carry forward the programme.

This Delhi girl, allotted to Tamil Nadu cadre, completed her Masters in English Literature from Delhi University. Though she still has an option to try for IAS, she does not want to do so. “Though it is also to serve the people, I always had a passion for the uniform,” she says.

Tomorrow she will be awarded Shri Bhubanananda Mishra Memorial Trophy for being the Second-Best All-Round probationer and Vice President of India trophy for Exemplary Conduct. In Phase I of her training she was awarded Best All Round Performance Award by the Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu in December 2019 at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, where the Probationers were trained.

