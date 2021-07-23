New Delhi, July 23: The the admit cards for TS EAMCET 2021 has been released on Friday. The council has uploaded the hall ticket on its official website. Aspirants can visit the website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in to view and download their admit card for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2021. The admit cards will be available online between July 23 to July 31, 2021. The examination is scheduled to begin from August 4 this year. AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Declared by Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh At Official Website bie.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check Scores.

The entrance examination for engineering courses will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 while those for agriculture and medical courses are scheduled to be conducted on August 9 and August 10. TS EAMCET is compulsory for admission into several under graduate level professional courses offered Telangana. The deadline for submission of online application for the exam, with a late fee of Rs 500, is July 29, 2021. NEET 2021 and Other Common Entrance Examinations Not to Be Suspended, Says Govt.

Here Is How To Download TS EAMCET Admit Card 2021:

Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link for TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021

Login by submitting required details

The admit card will appear on screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

According to a latest notification on the site, "The candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 Slot." The examination is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

