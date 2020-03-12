TS SSC 2020 Admit Card Released: Class 10 Telangana Board Exams to Begin from March 19, Download Hall Tickets at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Telangana state is ready to host the class 10 board exams for 2020. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has released the Admit Card for class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. All the candidates can now download the hall tickets from the official website; bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC 2020 Admit Card is also available at manabadi.com. The Telangana 10th board exam 2020 will begin from March 19 and end on April 6. The admit card is a mandatory document for the board students to carry during the examinations. Without the TS SSC Admit Card, no candidates will be allowed to appear in the class 10 Telangana board examinations. WB Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Begins, Follow These Instructions During West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Examinations.

How to Download TS SSC 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website; bse.telangana.gov.in or manabadi.com .

or . On the homepage, the TS SSC 2020 Admit Card link is available.

Click on the section under which the candidates appear for the board exam.

Now select the district and the name of the school from the drop-down boxes.

Enter your name and date of birth and click on submit.

Your TS SSC 2020 Admit Card will appear on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future references.

TS SSC 2020 Board Exams

The Telangana SSC board exams 2020 will begin from March 19. The examinations will be held in a single session from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm. The additional 15 minutes is given to candidates to read the question paper before writing the answers. The board exam rules are all the same for vocational, open mode as well as regular courses. The class 10 examinations will end on April 6.

The TS SSC Admit Card 2020 will contain important details such as the name and roll number of the candidate, reporting time to the exam centre, name and address of the exam centre, schedule and duration of the board exam including student’s photo and signature and the important instructions to be followed during TS SSC Board Exam 2020.