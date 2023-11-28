Mumbai, November 28: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2023 exam city information slips this week. The NTA will also likely release the admit card for the NET December 2023 examination by next week. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET December examination can download both from ugcnet.nta.nic.in once released.

While releasing the UGC NET December 2023 exam notification, the NTA had said that UGC NET December exam city slips will likely be released in the last week of November. The agency also said admit cards will likely be released in the first week of December. JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Date Declared on jeeadv.ac.in, Online Registration Begins on April 21; Check Schedule and Other Details Here.

How to Download UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slips:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Open the exam city intimation slip link on the homepage.

Enter using your application number and date of birth.

Click on the link to download the exam city slip.

Your exam exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that the UGC NET December 2023 examination is scheduled for December 6 to 22. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET December examination can download the detailed schedule from the official website and check subject-wise shift time and exam dates. CTET January 2024 Exam: CBSE To Close Registrations for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Today, Apply Online at ctet.nic.in.

The UGC NET December exam city slips will show candidates the city in which their exam centres will be located. It must be noted that the exam city sip is different from the admit card. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has extended the registration date for the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023 till November 29. Candidates interested can apply through the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

