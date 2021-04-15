Lucknow, April 15: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has postponed the state Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. All Classes from 1 to 12 will also remain closed till May 15.

The government spokesman said that fresh dates for the examinations would be announced sometime in May. Earlier, the board examinations were scheduled to begin from May 8. UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 Postponed, Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut Till May 15.

This is the second time that the Board exams have been deferred. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from April 24 but the dates were pushed ahead because of the Panchayat elections. The next date was May 8 which has now been put off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).