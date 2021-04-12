Based on the results of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination, 2020 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION in October, 2020 and the interviews for Personality Test held in March-April, 2021, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned.

2. The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different disciplines are as under:

Discipline Number of candidates recommended for appointment Total General EWS OBC SC ST Civil Engineering 127 (including 02 PwBD-1 & 02 PwBD-3 candidates) 33 13 47 27 07 Mechanical Engineering 38 (including 02 PwBD-1 candidates) 09 05 14 04 06 Electrical Engineering 62 (including 01 PwBD-1 & 03 PwBD-3 candidates) 18 07 20 11 06 Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 75 (including 03 PwBD-2 candidates) 30 10 19 11 05 Total 302 (including 05 PwBD-1, 03 PwBD-2 & 05 PwBD‑3 candidates) 90 35 100 53 24

3. Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them.

4. The number of vacancies reported by the Government for Group ‘A’/’B’ Services/Posts to be filled are as under:

Discipline Vacancies Total General EWS OBC SC ST Civil Engineering 147 {including 04 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (02 PwBD-1 & 02 PwBD-3)} 53 13 47 27 07 Mechanical Engineering 041 (including 02 vacancies reserved for PwBD-1 candidates ) 12 05 14 04 06 Electrical Engineering 074 {including 04 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (01 PwBD-1 & 03 PwBD-3)} 30 07 20 11 06 Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 085 (including 03 vacancies reserved for PwBD-2 candidates) 40 10 19 11 05 Total 347 {including 13 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (05 PwBD-1, 03 PwD-2 & 05 PwBD-3)} 135 35 100 53 24

5.1 The candidature of 39 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:

CIVIL ENGINEERING (20 Nos.)

0201020 0800308 0801532 0801841 0803525 0803603 0806504 0807980 0809666 0809669 0810174 0811939 0813908 0814022 1300767 1302333 1502523 1502665 2601482 2602229

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING (03 Nos.)

0817845 0821208 1105053

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING (07 Nos.)

0829929 0831167 0833963 0835179 1015548 1108145 5103381

ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGINEERING (09 Nos.)

0308043 0839503 0841032 0844224 1020965 1021679 1022237 1023013 2611090

5.2 The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 11/07/2021] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

6. In accordance with Rule 13 (iv) & (v) of the Engineering Services Examination Rules 2020, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates for each discipline as under:

Discipline Number of candidates kept in Reserve List General EWS OBC SC ST Total Civil Engineering 20 03 17 - - 40 Mechanical Engineering 03 - 03 - - 06 Electrical Engineering 12 01 10 - 01 24 Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 10 04 06 - - 20 Total 45 08 36 - 01 90

7. Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The mark sheet shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result.