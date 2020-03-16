General Bipin Rawat 62nd Birthday: Interesting Facts About First Chief of Defence Staff of The Country

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat turns 62 on March 16 this year. General Bipin Rawat is a four-star flag officer, who served as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from December 2016- December 2019. He assumed charge as the CDS on January 1, 2020. General Rawat was born in Pauri district of Uttarakhand on March 16, 1958. Military Theatre Commands to Be Rolled Out by 2022, May Have Separate Jammu and Kashmir Theatre: CDS General Bipin Rawat.

The Chief of Defence Staff’s family serving in the Indian Army for multiple generations. His father was Lieutenant General Laxman Singh Rawat. General Rawat attended Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun and the St. Edward's School in Shimla. He then joined the National Defence Academy in Pune’s Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. PM Narendra Modi Broke News to General Bipin Rawat About Appointment as First CDS.

Facts About General Bipin Rawat:

General Bipin Rawat was awarded the 'Sword of Honour' during the passing out parade in the IMA.

General Rawat was commissioned into the same unit of father - the fifth battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles - on December 16, 1978.

He is also a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington.

General Rawat pursued Higher Command Course from the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

He has lots of experience in high altitude warfare.

General Rawat spent ten years conducting Counter-insurgency operations.

He commanded a company in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir as a Major. As a Colonel, he commanded his battalion in the Eastern Sector along the Line of Control.

After being promoted to the rank of Brigadier, he commanded 5 Sector of Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore.

After promotion to Major General, Gen Rawat took over as the General Officer Commanding 19th Infantry Division (Uri) and as a Lt Gen he commanded III Corps.

He also served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Sothern Command.

General Rawat served as Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) for almost three months. He assumed the charge of VCOAS on September 1, 2016

He also held staff assignments, including an instructional tenure at the IMA.

General served as the 27th Army Chief for three years before taking charge as the first CDS of the country.

He is the third officer from the Gorkha Brigade to become the Chief of the Army Staff. Before General Rawat, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and General Dalbir Singh Suhag served as Army Chiefs.

Generals Rawat also served as the honorary General of Nepalese Army, as has been a tradition between the Indian and Nepali armies to confer the honorary rank of General to each other's chiefs. During the 1987 face-off in the Sumdorong Chu valley, Rawat's battalion was deployed against the Chinese People's Liberation Army. He also took part in UN peacekeeping missions in Congo. For his distinguished service and gallantry, the CDS was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.