Military Theatre Commands to Be Rolled Out by 2022, May Have Separate Jammu and Kashmir Theatre: CDS General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, February 17: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the military theatre commands are planned to be rolled out by the year 2022 which will help the three armed forces to fight future wars jointly.

"The Military theatre commands are planned to be rolled out by the year 2022. The shape of different theatre commands would be clear after the studies to be ordered in this regard are completed," he said. India Will Have Two to Five Theatre Commands by 2022: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The Department of Military Affairs, headed by CDS has been given the mandate to create joint military commands along with theatre commands which would a mega restructuring exercise involving the three services. The CDS hinted that there may be a separate Jammu and Kashmir theatre.

"We may have a separate Jammu and Kashmir theatre but the shape would be finalised later. We are also working on separate joint commands for logistics and training," he said. He further said that a study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command."A study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command, which will be helpful in avoiding fratricides and timely implementation of orders in case of aerial attacks," he said.

ANI had earlier reported that CDS General Bipin Rawat is aiming to set up the first integrated tri-services command by June this year which will be headed by an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. General Bipin Rawat Takes Charge As India’s First Chief of Defence Staff, Take a Glimpse of His New Look in CDS Uniform.

"The first integrated military formation to be created under the mandate given to the Department of Military Affairs would be the air defence command which will be headed by an Air Marshal with elements of Army and Air Force air defence assets under it," government sources had told ANI.

The CDS has started discussions with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria for finalising the structure and assets of the integrated air defence command, sources had said.