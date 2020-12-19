New Delhi, December 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended greetings on the Goa Liberation Day 2020. December 19 is observed as Goa Liberation Day to commemorate the role of India's armed forces in liberating Goa from Portuguese rule. Goa was ruled by Portuguese for 450 years. The state, freed on December 19, 1961, has turned 60. Goa Liberation Day 2020: Date, Significance and History of Goa's Freedom Struggle Against Portuguese.

"On the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day, greetings and best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Goa. We recall with pride the bravery of those who worked hard to free Goa. Praying for the continuous progress of the state in the years to come," PM Modi tweeted. Goa CM Pramod Sawant also thanked PM Narendra Modi for wishing Goans on the most significant day for the state. On Goa Liberation Day 2020, Share These Beautiful Images and Wallpapers of Goan Beaches, Sunsets and Architecture to Celebrate This Day.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Goans on Goa Liberation Day 2020:

Sawant responded: "Extending gratitude on behalf of people of Goa, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. With your continued support, Goa will continue to prosper and scale new heights in development." In his message on Goa Liberation Day, the Chief Minister said it is indeed a remarkable day in Goa's history, as the State attained freedom from 450 years of Portuguese rule.

"On this auspicious occasion of Goa Liberation Day, I extend my best wishes to the people of Goa Our freedom fighters fought hard, sacrificed their lives to let the future generations of Goa live in peace and happiness. The State has experienced ups and downs since then. Socially, economically, yet, have stood strong, shining like a star, holding tight to its cultural heritage," Sawant said.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Greets People on Goa Liberation Day:

Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also extended his warm greetings on Goa Liberation Day. "I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on this historic occasion of Liberation Day of Goa,” the Governor said in his message. "This is an occasion to remember with gratitude all the great men and women who sacrificed their lives to secure liberation of Goa," the Governor added.

