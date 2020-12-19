To every Goan citizen, Happy Goa Liberation Day 2020! Goa, a popular tourist spot prominently known for its beautiful beaches celebrates its day of independence today. The state of Goa was under the Portuguese colonial rule. The movement to free the state from their rule started in the 19th century. After years of struggle, Goa became an independent state on December 19, 1961. This day is marked with several events and celebrations in the beach capital of country. And to share the pride of this state, we bring you some beautiful pictures, beach wallpapers, photos of Goan sunsets and architecture for free download. You can also share these pictures with one another or your friends and family to showcase the beauty of this state. Goa Liberation Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind to Attend Celebration on December 19.

The Goan independence movement sought its inspiration from the Indian freedom struggle. A military operation was conducted on 18 and 19 December 1961 to drive out the Portuguese and the Indian troops were successful. Today, Goa is one destination that is always brimming with tourists. People love visiting here in the scorching heat of the summers or to enjoy the beach party life in the winters. The place has a lot of cultural influence of the Portuguese, so there are some beautiful churches here that date back in history. So we bring you lovely photos and wallpapers from Goa to download for free and share across on this observance. Goa Opens For Tourism After Months of Lockdown, Things and Guidelines You Should Know Before Taking 'The Goa Trip'.

Goan Sunsets

Goa photos (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panjim

Goa church photos (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fort Aguada Light House

Fort Aguada, Goa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Another View of the Fort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarath Kurup (@sarath.kurup2)

The Green Fields of Goa

Goa pics (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mangeshi Temple in Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokanatli🐠🦀maja🐟masti🌴🌴 (@kokanatli_maja_masti)

Beautiful Church Interiors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RKS Photography (@rks7_photography)

Breathtaking Sunsets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna (@globalgallivanting)

You can keep looking through pictures of Goa, especially if you are a beach person. To all the citizens of Goa, take pride as you celebrate today as your own. Wishing all Goans, Happy Goa Liberation Day!

