An MoU was signed between Jamnagar based Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) under Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitinbhai Patel and Secretary, Ministry of AyushVaidya Rajesh Kotecha on 15th July 2021.

Through this MoU all the institutions functioning in the Ayurveda campus in Jamnagar have been brought under the umbrella of ITRA, the only institution under the Ministry of Ayush that has been accorded the status of Institute of National Importance (INI). Underlining the importance of the MoU,

Nitinbhai said that this will pave the way of the strengthening of the education system in all branches of Ayurveda.

The MoU was exchanged between the Director, ITRA, Prof. Dr. Anup Thakar and Shri H.P. Jhala, I/C Registrar, Gujarat Ayurveda University.

