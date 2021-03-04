Gurugram, March 4: A team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a car driver identified as Rajat Singh over dumping garbage in the Sector-29 area here, officials said on Thursday. A civic body official said that the MCG is keeping an eye on offenders and fines are being imposed.

Jitender, an MCG official, said that he along with his team was present in Sector-29 area on Wednesday to take stock of the cleanliness in the area.

"We noticed that a car driver threw garbage out of his car. The team stopped the car driver on the spot and forbade him to do so and in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016, he was challaned for Rs 5,000 on the spot," he said. Stage Set for Bypolls in Five Municipal Wards in Delhi on Sunday.

According to MCG Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Dheeraj Kumar, spreading garbage on roads, streets, drainage, sewerage, empty plots and public places is a punishable offence under Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 and Haryana Municipal Corporation Act-1994. Those who do so are fined as per rules. Shoe Bank, Garbage Cafe: SDMC Takes Innovative Steps to Boost Swachh Ranking.

"We appeal to the people not to spread the garbage anywhere, also not to allow others to spread it. If a person spreads garbage, then he should fulfill his social responsibility by informing the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram about it. With the joint efforts of all of us, Gurugram will become a clean, beautiful and better city and we will be able to achieve better sanitation ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2121," Kumar said.

