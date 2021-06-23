Gurugram, June 23: A man was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly sodomising a six-year-old boy in the Firoz Gandhi colony area, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim went to a general store to play an online game with the store owner on Tuesday, who was later identified as Deepak Raghav. Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested on Charge of Raping Daughter, Blackmailing Her of Sending Obscene Clips to Her In-Laws

According to the FIR, the kid's father stated his son had visited the general store with his permission to play an online game with Deepak but there Deepak sodomised him and threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone.

The accused had even threatened the father as well.

The Gurugram police have booked the accused under section 506 of the IPC and sections 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector-9A police station.

"The accused was arrested from the same locality on Tuesday. Strict action will be initiated against him as per the rules," Ashok Kumar, station house officer, told IANS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).