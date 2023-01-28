Delhi, January 28: The first month of January is coming to a close. Since the start of 2023, government employees have high hopes from this year’s Union Budget 2023. The government employees are expecting important decisions with regards to fitment factor, DA Hike and pending arrears on basis of 7th pay commission recommendations.

According to a report in AajTak, the Modi government is likely to make some major announcements with respect to central government employees in the upcoming Budget 2023. 7th Pay Commission: Government to Take Decision on Pending DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

DA Hike

In accordance with AICPI data the Dearness Allowance of government employees hikes twice a year, once in January and the other in July. According to the inflation graph, it appears that central employees' dearness allowance (DA Hike) may grow by up to 3 percent in the ongoing year. 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Central Government Employees to be Hiked After Budget 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

Pending DA Arrears

The DA arrear of employees from January 2020 to June 2021 is not issued by the government yet. As the unions of employees are continuously demanding to issue the arrear, the government may take some decision on pending arrears of 18 months.

Fitment Factor

Fitment factor revision has been the long-pending demand of lakhs of employees across the country. Now the latest reports suggest that the government is planning to increase it after Budget 2023. The current rate of fitment factor is about 2.6 percent and employees are demanding to hike it to 3.7 percent. If the government do as per the demands of the staffs then there will be a big rise in the salary of personnel. Let us understand with a proper example.

According to experts, after hike, the basic pay will goes to Rs 26,000 from Rs 18,000. For the unversed, the government increased fitment factor last time in 2016 on basis of 7th pay commission.

