Delhi, January 27: There is some good news for central government employees waiting for the official update on payment of pending 18 months-Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears might get good news soon. The issue regarding payment of DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 has been pending for cabinet discussion but recent reports suggest that it might be approved after Union Budget 2023 on 7th pay commission recommendations, reported IBC24.

There will be a significant increase in the bank account of the central employees if the government agrees to their demand of regarding receiving the DA arrears under the 7th Pay Commission. This is the reason why employees continue to press their demands. 7th Pay Commission DA Hike News: Dearness Allowance May Rise to 41% for Central Government Employees, Here's Why.

For Level-1 employees, the DA arrears vary from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554, while for Level-13 (7th CPC Basic Pay-Scale) personnel, the DA arrears range from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900, or for Level-14 (Pay-Scale) employees, the DA arrears will be paid between Rs 1,44,200 and Rs 2,18,200. 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Central Government Employees to be Hiked After Budget 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

The DA and dearness relief are revised twice a year, on January 1 and July 1 of each year. The last increase, which benefited approximately 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, increased the DA by 4 per cent to 38 per cent. Prior to this, the government increased the DA by percent to 34 per cent in March as part of the 7th Pay Commission .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2023 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).