Now you can get Aadhaar printed on a PVC card by just paying nominal charges, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Residents who do not have registered Aadhaar-linked mobile number can also order using non-registered mobile number. Aadhaar PVC Card Online: UADAI Launches New Service to Get Aadhaar Details Printed On PVC Card for Rs 50.

"The facility of ordering Aadhaar PVC card is available online and it costs only ₹50, which includes all taxes and delivery (via Speed Post) fees," the UIDAI said in a tweet. Aadhaar Card Lost? How to Order an Aadhaar Card Reprint Online at uidai.gov.in.

UIDAI Tweet:

#AadhaarPVCcard The facility of ordering Aadhaar PVC card is available online and it costs only ₹50, which includes all taxes and delivery (via Speed Post) fees. Click https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX to order your Aadhaar PVC online. #OrderAadhaarOnline pic.twitter.com/EaU8Zo3ZBy — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) November 13, 2020

How to Order Aadhaar PVC Card Online?

Visit UIDAI's official website- uidai.gov.in.

On the main page, go to 'My Aadhaar' section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’

Enter your Aadhaar Number and then, captcha and security code

Click on 'Send OTP'

Enter the one time password

Select the payment mode and pay Rs 50

The new Aadhaar PVC card will be delivered to the resident within five working days, excluding the date of request. People can also check the status of their Aadhaar PVC card on UIDAI's official website.

