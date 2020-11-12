Lost your Aadhaar Card? No worries. The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI allows you to order a reprint of your Aadhaar. The UIDAI will handover the reprinted Aadhaar letter to India Post within five working days to be delivered to the registered address. You can avail the 'order Aadhaar print' facility on the official UIDAI website-uidai.gov.in after paying a nominal fee of Rs 50. What Is Aadhaar? How Can an Individual Get Aadhaar Card? List of Things Required During Enrolment Process.

The payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking and UPI. This service is useful for those who have misplaced or lost their Aadhaar card and are only left with e-Aadhaar. How to Download E-Aadhaar by Using Registered Mobile Number Online at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

How to Get Aadhaar Card Reprint Online Using Registered and Non-Registered Mobile Number

Visit the official website uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in

On my Aadhaar section, click on "order Aadhaar Reprint"

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number or 16-digit Virtual ID or EID

Enter security code

Click on the box that says "If you do not have a registered mobile number, please check in the box"

If you are using an alternate number, enter it

Click on "Send OTP (One Time Password)"

Click on "Submit" button to verify OTP/TOTP.

A new screen with open with a preview of you Aadhaar details

Click on "Make payment" option

Payment Gateway page will open with payment options as Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking and UPI.

After successful payment, you can download payment receipt. You will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, "delivery of Aadhaar Letters through Speed Post may be delayed as per the guidelines of Department of Post from time to time," UIDAI said on its website.

It should be noted that if a non-registered number is used then the resident will not be able to preview Aadhaar details. If you wish to use TOTP (Time-Based-One-Time-Password), UIDAI advises m-Aadhaar application.

