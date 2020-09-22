The deadline for linking the 12-digit unique identification number- Aadhaar with ration cards is just around the corner and we all need to know how the two documents need to be linked without any hassle. In May, the government had extended the Aadhaar-Ration card linking deadline to September 30, 2020. The ration card as a document is the oldest proof of residence used in India. Linking it with Aadhaar will help to people to get a number of benefits. Earlier this year, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution clarified that no ration card of the beneficiaries under Public Distribution System will be cancelled or name of the beneficiaries be deleted on the ground of not possessing an Aadhaar number till September 30, 2020. How to Verify Mobile Number, Email ID Linked on Aadhaar Number Online on UIDAI Website uidai.gov.in.

The clarification by the government came after it was reported in a section of media that ration cards of those who do not provide Aadhaar number will be cancelled. The Department of Food and Public Distribution (PDS) said that the timeline given to all states/UTs, under the Aadhaar notification of the Department of Food and Public Distribution dated 07.02.2017 (as amended from time-to-time) to complete the seeding of Aadhaar numbers with all ration cards/beneficiaries, has been extended up to 30/09/2020 by the department.

Aadhaar to Ration Card Linking – Online Mode

Visit the official website of of Aadhaar- uidai.gov.in and click on the ‘Start Now’ option

and click on the ‘Start Now’ option Enter the details asked to you like your address details – district and state.

Select the benefit type as ‘Ration Card’ from the options given. Choose the scheme name as ‘Ration Card’.

Enter the ration card number, your Aadhaar number, e-mail address and mobile number.

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the same number in the form.

Enter the OTP, post which you will get a notification which will appear informing the completion of your application process

Post this, your application will be verified and post successful verification your Aadhaar card will be linked to your ration card.

Aadhaar to Ration Card Linking – Offline Mode

The UIDAI, on its website, said that people need to visit your nearby Public Distribution System or PDS Centre or Ration Shop. The UIDAI said that people are recommended that they should submit a photocopy of your Aadhaar with a copy of ration card to your PDS shop. They may ask you to place a finger on a sensor to authenticate to check that you and your Aadhaar number are matched.

List of Documents Needed for Ration Card-Aadhaar Linking:

Photocopy of Ration Card with an original card for on-site verification Copies of Aadhaar of all family members will be required. Photocopy of Aadhaar of the head of the family and passport size photograph of the head of the family. Copy of bank passbook in the case bank account is not linked with Aadhaar

The Aadhaar-Ration card linking will reduce the number of fake ration cardholders who are enjoying subsidies which are otherwise meant for the below poverty line (BPL) families. Once Aadhaar is linked with a Ration Card, families will not be able to possess more than one ration card on the basis of fake details.

Earlier this year, the government had issued a clarification saying that instructions have also been issued that food grains under NFSA shall not be denied due to failure of biometric/Aadhaar authentication of the beneficiary because of poor biometrics of the beneficiary, issues with network/connectivity/linking or any other technical reasons, the ministry in a statement. Here's how you can link ration card with Aadhaar through online and offline modes.

